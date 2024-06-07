© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Dual office holders, managed Medicaid transition & OU wins WCWS

Published June 7, 2024 at 6:26 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Friday, June 7, 2024

Judge sides with attorney general on prohibition of dual office holders. (Oklahoma Voice)

Stitt signs legislation on religious instruction absences for public school students. (NewsOK)

Congressman Cole’s primary opponent has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. (NewsOK)

As primary elections arrive, many races are uncontested. (KOSU)

Democratic primary to decide winner of northeast Oklahoma’s HD72. (Tulsa World)

House Democrats call for audit over underfunding of Langston University. (KOSU)

StateImpact provides a recap of the 2024 legislative session. (KOSU)

Health professionals raise concerns about the transition to managed Medicaid. (Oklahoma Voice)

Justice Department sues OKC Schools on behalf of an Air Force reservist. (KOSU)

US Supreme Court rules in favor of tribal nations administering health care programs. (KOSU)

Developer takes over OKC urban renewal project stalled since 2004. (NewsOK)

Plans for a theme park in Vinita are facing setbacks. (Tulsa World)

Popular performance artists are cancelling arena shows including OKC and Tulsa. (NewsOK)

DeadCenter Film Festival is taking place in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)

OU’s softball team makes history with fourth straight NCAA title. (KOSU)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content