© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Catholic charter school, teen birth rate & OU wins WCWS game one

Published June 6, 2024 at 6:18 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Thursday, June 6, 2024

Judge allows case against Catholic charter school to proceed. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers officially call for AG probe of Walters’ adviser. (NewsOK)

AG Drummond declines Democrats’ audit request of SDE. (Tulsa World)

Voters will decide on a rewording for noncitizen voting. (Oklahoma Voice)

Upcoming primary will decide the next representative from HD68. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa City Councilor rethinks decision to not run for reelection. (Tulsa World)

Death row inmate Isaiah Tryon becomes eligible for execution. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma ranger made ultimate sacrifice on D-Day. (Tulsa World)

Midwest City aircraft factory played a key role in World War II. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma sees a decline in teen birth rates. (KOSU)

40 Tulsa area students named National Merit Scholars. (Tulsa World)

Outlet mall in Jenks opens in August. (Tulsa World)

Toby Keith’s daughter shares memories and continues impact. (NewsOK)

Five Oklahoma films to see at this week’s deadCenter Film Festival. (KOSU)

Sooners take first game in Women’s College World Series. (NewsOK)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content