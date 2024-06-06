Headlines: Catholic charter school, teen birth rate & OU wins WCWS game one

Judge allows case against Catholic charter school to proceed. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers officially call for AG probe of Walters’ adviser. (NewsOK)

AG Drummond declines Democrats’ audit request of SDE. (Tulsa World)

Voters will decide on a rewording for noncitizen voting. (Oklahoma Voice)

Upcoming primary will decide the next representative from HD68. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa City Councilor rethinks decision to not run for reelection. (Tulsa World)

Death row inmate Isaiah Tryon becomes eligible for execution. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma ranger made ultimate sacrifice on D-Day. (Tulsa World)

Midwest City aircraft factory played a key role in World War II. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma sees a decline in teen birth rates. (KOSU)

40 Tulsa area students named National Merit Scholars. (Tulsa World)

Outlet mall in Jenks opens in August. (Tulsa World)

Toby Keith’s daughter shares memories and continues impact. (NewsOK)

Five Oklahoma films to see at this week’s deadCenter Film Festival. (KOSU)

Sooners take first game in Women’s College World Series. (NewsOK)