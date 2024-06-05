Headlines: Immigration law enforcement, Sulfur tornado cleanup & OU softball playoffs

The sheriff of Oklahoma County gets ready to enforce the state’s new immigration law. (KOSU)

Mother of Kelsey Smith-Briggs denied early release by Parole Board. (NewsOK)

A new Tulsa public safety center deal by the end of the year appears doubtful. (Tulsa World)

Broken Arrow police chief plans to retire after 30 years with the department. (Tulsa World)

Local entities receive $11M in grants to fight opioid abuse. (NewsOK)

The town of Sulphur is rebuilding after tornado a month ago. (KOSU)

Tulsa’s open HD67 seat features four Republicans and no Democrats. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City clears the way for tallest U.S. building in downtown. (KOSU)

OKC Council adopts $2B budget for coming fiscal year. (NewsOK)

A lawmaker wants AG to investigate advisor for State Superintendent Ryan Walters. (NewsOK)

Architects reveal plans for renovation of Capitol Hill High School. (NewsOK)

Former democratic lawmaker joins the Oklahoma City School Board. (NewsOK)

The former Brown’s Bakery location in OKC gets named as an historical site. (KOSU)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” studio faces lawsuit from crew member. (Tulsa World)

First American’s Museum celebrates 100 years of the Indian Citizenship Act. (KOSU)

OKC ends lease with film studio to make way for new Thunder arena. (NewsOK)

OU advances in softball playoffs. (NewsOK)