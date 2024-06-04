© 2024 KOSU
Headlines: Oklahoma County Jail, health merger & OU Softball playoffs

Published June 4, 2024 at 6:24 AM CDT
Local headlines for Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Oklahoma County Commissioners hear from public on new jail site. (NewsOK)

Officials are investigating the death of an Oklahoma County Jail inmate. (NewsOK)

An official count of OKC’s homeless now includes unhoused people in jail. (KOSU)

New grant helps police identify drivers impaired by marijuana. (Tulsa World)

OKPOP reaches milestone with passage of new bill. (NewsOK)

Southern Baptists draft hot button resolutions ahead of annual meeting. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma sees jump in job creation. (Oklahoma Voice)

AARP is hosting a virtual town hall. (Tulsa World)

Variety Care and NorthCare plan merger. (KOSU)

Governor says a new Navy submarine will get the name USS Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Meteorologists are calling the current storm season “crazy” and “chaotic”. (Tulsa World)

Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic returns to Norman. (NewsOK)

OSU baseball season ends with a postseason loss against the Gators. (NewsOK)

Sooners fail to advance in NCAA baseball playoffs. (Tulsa World)

OU Softball team looks stop elimination in game today. (NewsOK)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
