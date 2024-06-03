Headlines: GOP on Trump, OKC homelessness & OU softball semifinals

Oklahoma Republicans blast verdict of former President Donald Trump. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers question six-figure part-time pay for Supt. Ryan Walters’ advisor. (Tulsa World)

Governor gets $12.5B budget from the legislature. (NewsOK)

Budget includes funding for $4.1M mental health settlement. (Oklahoma Voice)

Budget limits Walters’ spending practice. (NewsOK)

SDE employee calls for Governor’s veto of education funding budget. (Tulsa World)

Gov. Stitt gets controversial education rules for Superintendent Walters. (Oklahoma Voice)

Governor defends his nominees not selected by the Senate. (Tulsa World)

Stitt wants one-size-fits-all tribal tag compact. (KOSU)

Governor is getting bill to reinstate the Oklahoma-Israel commission. (NewsOK)

Governor signs Arkansas River levee bill. (KOSU)

Tulsa gets further funding from the state legislature. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers override five out of seven of Stitt’s vetoes. (NewsOK)

The legislature passes bill protecting poultry farms. (NewsOK)

Recap of the 2024 legislative session. (KOSU)

New laws are making an impact on the state. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City sees a rise in homelessness. (KOSU)

Catholic charter school opponents seek injunction. (NewsOK)

Oklahoman admits to assaulting a police office on January Sixth Capitol riot. (NewsOK)

Female Tulsa police officers’ advocacy ends rectal exams. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa mayor explains the short search time for new police chief. (Tulsa World)

Researchers are hoping to ID possible Race Massacre victims. (Tulsa World)

Osage Nation says it won’t take part in federal summer food program. (Tulsa World)

OKC ranks 2nd best place to start a small business. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma partners with Google for artificial intelligence courses. (NewsOK)

OU Softball team gets ready for semifinal play. (Tulsa World)