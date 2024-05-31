© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Legislative session ends, Tulsa Race Massacre & reaction to Trump's conviction

Published May 31, 2024 at 5:55 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Friday, May 31, 2024

Oklahoma lawmakers end regular session sine die (KOSU)

Experts uncover more DNA profiles, surnames tied to potential 1921 Massacre victims (KWGS)

Oklahoma elected officials react to Trump's felony conviction (KOSU)

State lawmaker hit with $35,000 in payments for violation of Oklahoma ethics rules (Oklahoma Voice)

Legislature approves bill allowing religious instruction during Oklahoma school day (Oklahoma Voice)

Farmers threaten to sue the EPA over PFAS contamination spread to their farms through biosolids (Harvest Public Media)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content