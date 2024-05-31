Headlines: Legislative session ends, Tulsa Race Massacre & reaction to Trump's conviction
Oklahoma lawmakers end regular session sine die (KOSU)
Experts uncover more DNA profiles, surnames tied to potential 1921 Massacre victims (KWGS)
Oklahoma elected officials react to Trump's felony conviction (KOSU)
State lawmaker hit with $35,000 in payments for violation of Oklahoma ethics rules (Oklahoma Voice)
Legislature approves bill allowing religious instruction during Oklahoma school day (Oklahoma Voice)
Farmers threaten to sue the EPA over PFAS contamination spread to their farms through biosolids (Harvest Public Media)