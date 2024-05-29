© 2024 KOSU
Headlines: OKC traffic congestion, new transportation options & Oklahoma's education budget

Published May 29, 2024 at 5:36 AM CDT
Local headlines for Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Work on Interstate-235 likely to cause traffic headaches for Oklahoma City motorists (KOSU)

How could commuter rail fit in with new downtown Oklahoma City arena? (KOSU)

'Not acceptable': Committees pass ban on OSDE public relations spending (Fox 25)

Civil rights lawsuit claims residents at Tulsa juvenile justice center were sexually assaulted (Tulsa World)

First Americans Museum to commemorate 100th anniversary of Indian Citizenship Act (Rock the Native Vote)

