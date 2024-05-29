Headlines: OKC traffic congestion, new transportation options & Oklahoma's education budget
Work on Interstate-235 likely to cause traffic headaches for Oklahoma City motorists (KOSU)
How could commuter rail fit in with new downtown Oklahoma City arena? (KOSU)
'Not acceptable': Committees pass ban on OSDE public relations spending (Fox 25)
Civil rights lawsuit claims residents at Tulsa juvenile justice center were sexually assaulted (Tulsa World)
First Americans Museum to commemorate 100th anniversary of Indian Citizenship Act (Rock the Native Vote)