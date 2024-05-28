© 2024 KOSU
Headlines: Claremore tornado update, Tulsa names police chief & Women's College World Series

May 28, 2024
Local headlines for Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Claremore is picking up the pieces after tornadoes over the weekend (City of Claremore)

Tulsa names new police chief (KWGS)

New grant program could help Oklahomans make their homes more weather-resistant (KOSU)

Ojibwe costume designer for 'Killers of the Flower Moon' sues Apple Studios following racial discrimination complaint (KOSU)

A big start to wildfire season could mean another smoky summer in the Midwest and Great Plains (Harvest Public Media)

With bird flu found in dairy cows, experts warn raw milk poses danger to pets (Side Effects Public Media)

The field is set for the Women's College World Series (NCAA)

