Headlines: Immigration law latest, Oklahoma County Jail & Big 12 Baseball
Local headlines for Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Oklahoma faces a lawsuit from the federal government over its new immigration law. (KOSU)
State sets an execution date in a 40-year-old murder. (KOSU)
OKC denies a special permit for a new Oklahoma County jail near Del City. (KOSU)
Oklahoma City Council approves development of a new Thunder arena. (KOSU)
A Hotel tax increase heads to Oklahoma City voters. (NewsOK)
Oklahoma Congressional delegates travel to Turks and Caicos. (Tulsa World)
A handful of Oklahoma tribes are refusing to share car tag information. (Oklahoma Voice)
Budget drama continues at the state capitol. (NewsOK)
Lawmakers are questioning SDE’s budget amid mass exodus of employees. (NewsOK)
Legislation to put chaplains in schools raises concerns. (NewsOK)
Senate panel approves nomination of ODOT director. (Tulsa World)
Higher education appointees get approval in Senate Committee. (NewsOK)
Chesapeake Energy cuts 80 workers. (NewsOK)
Oklahoma sees a dramatic decline in teen birth rate. (Tulsa World)
Northeast Oklahoma schools end the 2023-2024 school year, (Tulsa World)
Tulsa Public School Board approves superintendent cabinet members. (Tulsa World)
A Greenwood Walking Tour is taking place next week. (Tulsa World)
A monarch butterfly advocacy group is seeing a metamorphosis. (KOSU)
Sooners and Cowboys begin Big 12 Tournament play. (Tulsa World)