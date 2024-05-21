Headlines: Immigration law challenge, budget impasse continues & new Thunder arena

AG Gentner Drummond prepares to defend Oklahoma’s new immigration law. (KOSU)

Abortion numbers are increasing along with telehealth and shield laws. (KOSU)

Another budget meeting at the State Capitol fails to be productive. (Tulsa World)

Public safety head worries about training facility funds. (NewsOK)

Experts offer mixed results on outcome of tax cuts. (Tulsa World)

House passes revised Oklahoma Survivor’s Act. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt calls for more tribal tag compacts. (NewsOK)

State and Chickasaws to rebuild dangerous intersection in Ada. (NewsOK)

Opponents of Critical Race Theory ban urge progress in courts. (NewsOK)

Trial begins to determine wind farm damages. (Tulsa World)

Another round of severe weather is coming into the state this week. (NewsOK)

State agencies are assessing damage from Sunday storms. (KOSU)

Agriculture officials increase the number of black vultures producers can kill. (KOSU)

OKC Council is taking up the issue of a new Thunder arena. (KOSU)