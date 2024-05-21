© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Immigration law challenge, budget impasse continues & new Thunder arena

Published May 21, 2024 at 6:09 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Tuesday, May 21, 2024

AG Gentner Drummond prepares to defend Oklahoma’s new immigration law. (KOSU)

Abortion numbers are increasing along with telehealth and shield laws. (KOSU)

Another budget meeting at the State Capitol fails to be productive. (Tulsa World)

Public safety head worries about training facility funds. (NewsOK)

Experts offer mixed results on outcome of tax cuts. (Tulsa World)

House passes revised Oklahoma Survivor’s Act. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt calls for more tribal tag compacts. (NewsOK)

State and Chickasaws to rebuild dangerous intersection in Ada. (NewsOK)

Opponents of Critical Race Theory ban urge progress in courts. (NewsOK)

Trial begins to determine wind farm damages. (Tulsa World)

Another round of severe weather is coming into the state this week. (NewsOK)

State agencies are assessing damage from Sunday storms. (KOSU)

Agriculture officials increase the number of black vultures producers can kill. (KOSU)

OKC Council is taking up the issue of a new Thunder arena. (KOSU)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content