Headlines: Edmond Schools fundraising, Stitt cabinet lawsuit & Big12 Women’s Championship

Another school comes under fire for fundraising events. (Fox25)

Department of Education posts job listing for its top legal counsel. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt files a lawsuit over the AG’s opinion on his cabinet. (KOSU)

Oklahoma's bank blacklist faces lawsuit, while some legislators want an expansion. (KOSU)

State House passes bill requiring the prepackaging of medical marijuana. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers are considering more money for paraprofessionals in schools. (KOSU)

State Senate leaders clarifies private school tax credit. (Tulsa World)

Court affirms existence of the Wyandotte Nation Reservation. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa mayor threatens veto of elected official pay raises. (Tulsa World)

USPS hears complaints from Tulsa residents over moving to OKC. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Baptists make history by holding conference in Black church. (NewsOK)

$25M ice center opens in former Macy’s mall location. (Tulsa World)

Bedlam schools get ready for Big12 Tournament. (Tulsa World)