Headlines: Anti-Westboro Baptist protestors, EV charging station, Thunder road win

Westboro Baptist demonstrators face pro-LGBTQ protestors. (Tulsa World)

Senate measure requires school tax credit funds to be spent on education. (Tulsa World)

Panel approves legislation giving stipend to school support staff. (NewsOK)

House passes bill reversing criminal justice reforms approved by voters. (Oklahoma Voice)

Minimum wage petition supporters could soon start gathering signatures. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma sees another low voter turnout in Super Tuesday’s primary election. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma gets ready for the execution of a death row inmate on April 4th. (NewsOK)

Cherokee Nation plans Monday vote on tobacco tax compact. (NewsOK)

Boom-A-Rang restaurant pays $108K in back wages and damages after probe. (NewsOK)

Changes are coming to a couple of turnpikes in Oklahoma City. (KOSU)

State transportation officials are looking over possible EV charging station sites. (KOSU)

Broken Arrow provides green light for amphitheater. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City suburb of Moore ranks as one of the top spots in housing. (NewsOK)

Tulsa’s effort for a data center gets approval in Planning Commission. (Tulsa World)

A public meeting in Tulsa focuses on US Postal Service plans. (Tulsa World)

OKC Thunder ends four-game road trip with win against Portland. (NewsOK)