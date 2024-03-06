© 2024 KOSU
Headlines: Super Tuesday results, Deer Creek fundraiser & Jabee's record deal

Published March 6, 2024 at 6:48 AM CST
Local headlines for Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Oklahomans get a chance to vote in national and local elections. (KOSU)

Latino lawmaker wants to engage his community with politics. (KOSU)

Deer Creek Schools comes under fire for fundraiser. (NewsOK)

A tax rebate bill advances out of the State House of Representatives. (Tulsa World)

The State Senate passes a measure to force opt-out of porn sites. (Tulsa World)

State House passes legislation encouraging accurate water usage. (KOSU)

Opponents of school chaplaincy legislation worry about its return. (NewsOK)

Doctors advocate for better access and incentives. (Tulsa World)

Senator Mullin opposes Alabama high court ruling. (KOSU)

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority approves new director. (NewsOK)

Transportation officials urge drivers to be cautious during solar eclipse. (Oklahoma Voice)

A new Scheels sporting goods store is opening in Tulsa this October. (Tulsa World)

Oscar-nominated “Killer of the Flower Moon” actor Lily Gladstone talks about role. (KOSU)

Osage actor shares “Killers of the Flower Moon” connections before Oscar’s. (NewsOK)

OKC rapper Jabee gets boost after signing a new record label deal. (NewsOK)

