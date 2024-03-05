Headlines: Super Tuesday, new House Speaker & Lakers defeat the Thunder

Today marks Super Tuesday in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

State Supreme Court rules in favor of minimum wage initiative petition. (NewsOK)

Department of Education stays enforcement of Edmond library books. (NewsOK)

Nonprofit faces threats over video called out by Superintendent Ryan Walters. (NewsOK)

TPS Board approves merit-pay proposal. (Tulsa World)

Insight School fights legislation effectively closing its doors. (NewsOK)

Bristow representative gets named as the next House Speaker. (KOSU)

Legislation exempts Agriculture Secretary from AG Drummond’s ruling. (Tulsa World)

Broken Arrow Senator introduces bill to create vertical takeoff airports. (Tulsa World)

State lawmakers are considering money to increase mental health care. (KOSU)

Senator Mullin advises Trump to stay out of Senate leadership race. (Tulsa World)

Grand jury finds Oklahoma judge shot at eight vehicles in Texas. (NewsOK)

Cleveland County Sheriff wants jail death lawsuit dismissed. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County seeks extension of ARPA funds. (NewsOK)

Review finds hospitals are falling short on transparency. (NewsOK)

Osage Nation breaks ground on $40M in broadband projects. (KOSU)

After prolonged wait, Zink Lake is getting filled with water. (Tulsa World)

How you can help in the protection of Monarch butterflies. (KOSU)

Folk singer Willi Carlisle talks about his latest album. (KOSU)

Capitol swings to the tunes of Bob Wills. (Tulsa World)

First Americans Museum CEO is stepping down March 31. (NewsOK)

Thunder falls out of first place after loss in Los Angeles. (NewsOK)