Headlines: Nex Benedict investigation, foster kid placement & Thunder tops the West

Owasso Schools faces a civil rights investigation after the death of Nex Benedict. (KOSU)

Owasso sparks national attention after death of Benedict. (NewsOK)

OKC School Board approves resignation of superintendent. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Public Schools considers merit-based pay. (Tulsa World)

TPS Education Service Center workers are helping in classrooms. (Tulsa World)

Northeast OK schools plan to offer Muscogee language classes. (Tulsa World)

Legislation changes how Oklahomans gets license plates after car sales. (KOSU)

Debate grows over school cellphone ban. (NewsOK)

Controversial bills fate mixed after deadline. (Oklahoma Voice)

Governor Stitt disagrees with AG opinion on his cabinet. (KOSU)

Presidential campaigns are relatively quiet ahead of tomorrow’s election. (Tulsa World)

Experts are eyeing Trump’s performance in Oklahoma on Super Tuesday. (NewsOK)

Cleveland County faces federal lawsuit in jail death of “Cookie Queen”. (Oklahoma Watch)

Judge reduces punitive damages in Tulsa County Jail Death. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City’s police chief announces his retirement. (KOSU)

Letter carrier union rallies in OKC amid growing violence against them. (NewsOK)

CDC adjusts COVID isolation guidelines. (NewsOK)

Konawa’s water problems mirror concerns faced across the state and nation. (NewsOK)

Foster care shortage is leading to strain. (KOSU)

Greenwood clinic closes doors after lack of support. (Tulsa World)

Officials say lead water lines in Tulsa are rare. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa finalizes plans for an $800M data center. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Baptists offer fire relief. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma Southern Baptists plan largest conference at predominantly Black church. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park opens 40th season with “Twelfth Night”. (NewsOK)

Sooners NCAA-record win streak comes to an end. (Tulsa World)

OKC Thunder tops the West with win over the Suns. (NewsOK)