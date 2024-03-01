© 2024 KOSU
Headlines: Superintendent Ryan Walters, Oklahoma County jail & Thunder falls to Spurs

Published March 1, 2024 at 6:31 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Friday, March 1, 2024

More than 350 organizations call for removal of State Superintendent Ryan Walters. (NewsOK)

Lieutenant Governor resigns position in the Governor’s cabinet. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt blasts AG on opinion over Transportation Secretary. (NewsOK)

Senate panel advances resolution to give governor more power of courts. (Tulsa World)

State House approves high-voltage legislation. (Tulsa World)

OCPS administrators want superintendent to stay. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County Commissioner comes under fire for jail builder fundraiser. (NewsOK)

Investigation uncovers bid rigging and price fixing from four erosion companies. (KOSU)

Attorney General seeks dismissal of tribal charges against jailer. (Tulsa World)

CDC recommends 2nd COVID shot for seniors. (NewsOK)

Proposal partners United Methodist Churches in Oklahoma and Arkansas. (NewsOK)

Cain’s Ballroom and OKPOP celebrate the legacy of Bob Wills. (Tulsa World)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” song performing at the Oscar’s. (Tulsa World)

OKC Thunder snaps its six-game winning streak. (NewsOK)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
