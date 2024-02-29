Headlines: Transportation Secretary resigns, Oklahoma wildfires & high allergy alert

Transportation Secretary resigns after Attorney General’s opinion. (NewsOK)

Attorney General decries attacks on public schools at State Capitol rally. (Oklahoma Voice)

GOP Senator sidelines school accreditation bill after pushback from his own party. (KOSU)

Republican bill to halt all Oklahoma executions advances at the Capitol. (Oklahoma Voice)

Yukon Republican advocates for more guns at schools. (Tulsa World)

House advances bill to expand the State Board of Education. (Tulsa World)

Senate committee approves $67M for Arkansas River improvements. (Tulsa World)

Legislation keeps car tags with vehicles rather than individuals. (Tulsa World)

Cherokee chief urges legislative support for car tag compacts. (Tulsa World)

High winds boost wildfires in western Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Audit shows mismanagement at Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. (KOSU)

Oklahoma State responds to recent pedestrian accidents. (KOSU)

Eviction records haunt renters in state. (Oklahoma Watch)

Tulsa city councilor fails to convince colleagues on illegal immigrant proposal. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa City Council considers greater review of public names. (Tulsa World)

Higher Ed and Career Tech officials agree on credits for nursing students. (NewsOK)

Native seed bank encourages Oklahoma wildflower seed collectors. (KOSU)

Oklahoma is seeing an increase in allergens and pollutants. (KOSU)