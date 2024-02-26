Headlines: Remembering Nex Benedict, medical debt legislation & another Thunder win

Vigil remembers nonbinary Owasso High School student Nex Benedict. (Tulsa World)

State lawmaker calls LGBTQ people “Filth” on comments about Benedict. (KOSU)

Authorities release new information in the death of Benedict. (KOSU)

State Board of Education approves controversial rules for schools. (KOSU)

Superintendent Ryan Walters says his election victory gives him power over library books. (NewsOK)

Librarian targeted by online attacks wins teacher of the year. (KOSU)

Tulsa nonprofit wants school leaders to act on priority issues. (Tulsa World)

An Oklahoma faith-based group raises concerns about several school proposals. (NewsOK)

Sex education legislation faces criticism from experts. (NewsOK)

Bill requiring free menstrual products in schools unanimously passes a House panel. (KOSU)

House committee advances bill dealing with medical debt. (Oklahoma Watch)

Legislation reimburses businesses for worker incentives. (Tulsa World)

Money to restart the McAlester prison rodeo moves on to the forward in the Senate. (Oklahoma Voice)

Tulsa City Council considers panel on Race Massacre reparations. (Tulsa World)

Advocates raise concern over mentally ill defendants in jail. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City district installs reverse-angle parking. (NewsOK)

OKC’s Will Rogers World Airport looks to international flights. (KOSU)

Osage Wind owners propose plan to keep turbines in place. (Tulsa World)

Tributes planned for Oklahoma music star Toby Keith. (Tulsa World)

Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone wins SAG award. (Tulsa World)

OKC Thunder overcomes a 16-point deficit to win against the Rockets. (NewsOK)