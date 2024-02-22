Headlines: Grocery tax cut, new Oklahoma County jail & Thunder’s new player

State Senate leader says his chamber will vote on grocery tax legislation. (KOSU)

Senate committee advances age limit on Oklahoma judges. (Oklahoma Voice)

Lawmakers are considering a bill to establish a second nurse anesthetist program. (Tulsa World)

Congressman Josh Brecheen prioritizes the national debt over Ukraine aid. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County picks southeast OKC for location of new jail. (NewsOK)

Medical examiner says Owasso student’s death wasn’t caused by trauma. (Tulsa World)

Friends say Benedict was bullied over gender. (NewsOK)

State Board of Education fails to put an action item about Edmond lawsuit on agenda. (NewsOK)

Tulsa city councilor faces criticism over proposal to deny funds to illegal immigrants. (Tulsa World)

OKC church celebrates Black cowboys. (NewsOK)

A new face comes to the Thunder as the team returns from the All-Star break. (NewsOK)