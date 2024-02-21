© 2024 KOSU
Headlines: Library books, alcohol at self-checkouts & preserving grasslands

Published February 21, 2024 at 6:27 AM CST
Local headlines for Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Edmond Schools challenge Department of Ed rule on library books. (KOSU)

State Supreme Court sets April date to hear Catholic charter school case. (NewsOK)

Police are investigating the death of an Owasso nonbinary school student. (KOSU)

Lawmaker pushes bill to restrict sex education discussions. (Tulsa World)

House committee passes bills on initiative petitions, clemency and more. (Tulsa World)

Artificial Intelligence “Bill of Rights” advances in the State House. (Tulsa World)

Bill bans alcohol sales at self-checkout stations. (Oklahoma Voice)

Legislation shifts control of workforce development funds. (Tulsa World)

Prayer breakfast sparks discussion of inclusion. (NewsOK)

Ethics bill prevents foreign contributions in ballot initiatives. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County Jail Trust member resignation signals issues on reforms. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma Bar Association denies entry to Tulsa city councilor. (Tulsa World)

Organization wants to determine the age of Oklahoma trees. (KOSU)

Report shows Oklahoma has fewer agriculture workers. (KOSU)

Program works to preserve grasslands in Oklahoma and Kansas. (KOSU)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
