The KOSU Daily

Headlines: School cellphone legislation, banking boycott bill & Reb McEntire honors

Published February 20, 2024 at 6:07 AM CST


Local headlines for Tuesday, February 20, 2024

House panel passes legislation to encourage cellphone ban at schools. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers advance a bill to incentivize teachers to stay in Oklahoma classrooms. (KOSU)

A series of bills at the State Capitol could link school meals with local farmers. (KOSU)

Bill to expand Oklahoma’s banking boycott advances. (Tulsa World)

House approves bill to shift liability for poultry waste producers. (Tulsa World)

Senate panel advances measure to help OKPOP. (Tulsa World)

The Cherokee Nation is lobbying Congress for Freedmen rights. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County Jail Trust member resigns and slams officials. (NewsOK)

Officials with a Tulsa center for LGBTQ needs are feeling optimistic about the future. (KOSU)

Oklahoma country superstar Reba McEntire will receive Lifetime Achievement Award. (NewsOK)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
