Headlines: Domestic violence deaths, tax cuts & SGA All-Star

Oklahoma ranks second in domestic violence deaths despite decline. (Oklahoma Voice)

Legislation reduces liability for chicken producers on pollution. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers stand ready to provide tax relief. (Tulsa World)

Infrastructure repairs could face delays with tax cuts. (NewsOK)

Tax cuts could impact other state needs. (NewsOK)

Sports betting bills are facing long shots. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt is considering his options on Classwallet. (Tulsa World)

Stitt gets a letter from the feds on SNAP application errors. (KOSU)

New education secretary’s childhood learning challenges give her perspective. (NewsOK)

Superintendent Ryan Walters’ DEI teacher plans fail to get any public comments. (NewsOK)

Health and Safety checks resuming at Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics. (Oklahoma Watch)

Schools work to incorporate artificial intelligence. (Oklahoma Voice)

USDA provides $2M in rural business grants. (KOSU)

Cherokee Nation purchase Tulsa church property. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa councilor wants ban on public funds for illegal immigrants. (Tulsa World)

Executive Director of Partner Tulsa is stepping down. (Tulsa World)

Museum plans to keep reuniting Native items with families. (NewsOK)

Harvey Keitel and Rita Morena shooting film in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Actor Lily Gladstone looks to make history at the Oscars. (KOSU)

Sooners and Cowboys are trying to control Name, Image, Likeness chaos. (NewsOK)

Fears are growing over increased cost of new NBA arena. (NewsOK)

Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 31 in all-star game. (NewsOK)