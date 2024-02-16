Headlines: Budget number, legislation advancing & Thunder All-Star

Lawmakers get a final look at the amount of money they have to spend in the next year. (KOSU)

New legislation could impact a new downtown Oklahoma City jail. (KOSU)

Bill seeks to eliminate state park fees for Oklahoma residents. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma’s credit rating from Fitch improves from stable to positive. (NewsOK)

Integris faces lawsuit over data breach. (NewsOK)

Superintendent Ryan Walters’ public comment on new rule garners just one speaker. (NewsOK)

Epic Schools co-founders agree to preserve account prosecutors want forfeited. (Tulsa World)

Monarch butterfly population nears all-time low because of drought. (NewsOK)

Tulsa County moves forward on courthouse fixes. (Tulsa World)

Developer plans housing at former First Christian Church in OKC. (NewsOK)

KOSU Executive Director Rachel Hubbard gets elected to the NPR Board of Directors. (KOSU)

Tulsa-area United Way reports impact of $28M. (Tulsa World)

More than 100 couple renew vows in Valentine’s Day/Ash Wednesday event. (NewsOK)

Gilcrease Museum names new director. (Tulsa World)

Mayfest names honorary chair. (Tulsa World)

FX orders pilot from “Reservation Dogs” co-creator Sterlin Harjo. (Tulsa World)

OKC Thunder players making an appearance at the NBA All-Star weekend. (KOSU)