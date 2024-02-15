Headlines: Abortion legislation, education funding & Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame

Anti-abortion restrictions advance at the State Capitol. (Tulsa World)

Committee advances bill to ban sharing abortion-inducing medication. (KOSU)

Lawmakers are looking at a variety of health care issues. (KOSU)

A Lawmaker wants changes to distances between jails and schools. (NewsOK)

Bill gives education scholarships to students with intellectual disabilities. (Oklahoma Voice)

Education agencies defend budget increase requests. (NewsOK)

Legislation seeks to put age proof on pornography sites. (Tulsa World)

Report shows aging farmers and fewer farms. (KOSU)

Cherokee Nation plans to build new cell towers. (Oklahoma Voice)

Tulsa LGBTQ nonprofit nears fundraising goal. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City church offers drive through Ash Wednesday. (NewsOK)

OKC adopts new signage code. (NewsOK)

New Oklahoma City ordinance simplifies the creation of mural art. (NewsOK)

Tulsa County looks to approve operation agreement on golf courses. (Tulsa World)

“Tulsa King” moves production to Georgia. (NewsOK)

The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame inducts new artists this weekend. (KOSU)