Headlines: Classwallet lawsuit dropped again, elections across the state and concert venue planning

State’s top prosecutor defies Stitt’s order to sue Classwallet. (KOSU)

Voters across the state are heading to the polls today in special elections. (KOSU)

The Oklahoma County Election Board is getting two new Republican members. (Oklahoma Watch)

Lawmakers advance a bill to prohibit ranked choice voting in state elections. (KOSU)

Legislation moves Homeland Security back to the Department of Public Safety. (NewsOK)

State Senate Republicans elect a new leader for the next legislative session. (Oklahoma Voice)

Federal officials prohibit Oklahoma-based railway company from operating trains. (KOSU)

Muskogee Nation plans to join federal food program rejected by Governor Stitt. (NewsOK)

State health officials hope a loan repayment program can help with shortages. (KOSU)

Group addressing homelessness hires new CEO. (Tulsa World)

Christians celebrate Ash Wednesday and Valentine’s Day in focus on love. (NewsOK)

Producers and artists plan $1M stage for OAK. (NewsOK)