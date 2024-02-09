Headlines: Swadley’s indictments, Race Massacre reparations & Thunder trading
Local headlines for Friday, February 9, 2024
Grand jury indicts three people over Swadley’s deal on state park restaurants. (KOSU)
Governor Stitt calls for fix to civil asset forfeiture. (NewsOK)
State AG seeks aid for victims of crime. (NewsOK)
House panel advances bill named after missing Welch girls. (Tulsa World)
Lawmakers are considering legislation focused on education. (KOSU)
Local Food for Schools Program runs out of funding. (KOSU)
Oklahoma judge caught texting on the bench quits. (NewsOK)
Report focused on reparations for 1921 Race Massacre released. (Tulsa World)
Lexington Police and Cleveland County Sheriff clash over “SWAT callout”. (NewsOK)
Tulsa picks operator for low-barrier homeless shelter. (Tulsa World)
OKC receives 7.1M grant for homelessness aid. (NewsOK)
Indigenous Oklahoma handbag designer heads to NY Fashion Week. (NewsOK)
Oklahoma country superstar Reb McEntire is singing at the Super Bowl. (KOSU)
Thunder acquires Gordon Hayward from the Hornets. (NewsOK)