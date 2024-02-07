Headlines: Swadley’s sues state, Tulsa teen birthrates & Thunder loses in Utah

Swadley’s is suing the state over state park restaurants closure. (Tulsa World)

Report shows Oklahoma is sending kids with complex needs out of the state. (The Frontier)

Tulsa Public School Board approves nature-focused charter school. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa County sees a dramatic reduction in teen birthrates. (KOSU)

Lawmakers debate reducing virtual days at school districts across the state. (KOSU)

Senate committee approves phone-free schools program. (Tulsa World)

Arby’s Foundation pays lunch debt for thousands at five Oklahoma school districts. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt’s budget faces an uphill battle. (NewsOK)

Two men face off to be the next mayor for the City of Moore. (NewsOK)

Construction begins next week on new controversial turnpike extension. (NewsOK)

Community meeting focuses on reparations from the 1921 Race Massacre. (Tulsa World)

FBI seeks victims of hospital cyberattack. (Tulsa World)

OKC chef competes in Food Network battle. (NewsOK)

Braum’s transitions items from limited to permanent. (NewsOK)

New Grammy-winning Oklahoman Zach Bryan releases video with Matthew McConaughey. (Tulsa World)

Edmond’s Darci Lynne gets new opportunity on “America’s Got Talent” spinoff. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City Thunder falls on the road to the Jazz. (NewsOK)