Headlines: State of the State, Lankford defends immigration plan & remembering Toby Keith

Governor Stitt lays out his wish list for the coming legislative session. (KOSU)

Stitt asks for flat budget in state agencies. (Tulsa World)

Democrats criticize Stitt’s State of the State Address. (NewsOK)

Legislation this session makes changes to mental health law. (Oklahoma Watch)

State Board of Education hold special meeting to accredit two private schools. (Tulsa World)

Senator Lankford touts bill despite push back from U.S. House Republicans. (Tulsa World)

Experts say more earthquakes are coming. (NewsOK)

Gannett plans to appeal ruling against the Oklahoman. (NewsOK)

Journalism Hall of Fame plans to induct 12 new members this year. (NewsOK)

More cattle in Oklahoma might not result in lower beef prices at the grocery store. (KOSU)

Oklahoma country music star Toby Keith dies at the age of 62. (NPR)