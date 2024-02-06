© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: State of the State, Lankford defends immigration plan & remembering Toby Keith

Published February 6, 2024 at 6:14 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Governor Stitt lays out his wish list for the coming legislative session. (KOSU)

Stitt asks for flat budget in state agencies. (Tulsa World)

Democrats criticize Stitt’s State of the State Address. (NewsOK)

Legislation this session makes changes to mental health law. (Oklahoma Watch)

State Board of Education hold special meeting to accredit two private schools. (Tulsa World)

Senator Lankford touts bill despite push back from U.S. House Republicans. (Tulsa World)

Experts say more earthquakes are coming. (NewsOK)

Gannett plans to appeal ruling against the Oklahoman. (NewsOK)

Journalism Hall of Fame plans to induct 12 new members this year. (NewsOK)

More cattle in Oklahoma might not result in lower beef prices at the grocery store. (KOSU)

Oklahoma country music star Toby Keith dies at the age of 62. (NPR)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content