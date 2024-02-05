Headlines: State of the State, Lankford’s immigration bill & Thunder’s comeback win

Governor Stitt kicks off the 2024 Legislative Session with his State of the State Address. (KOSU)

What to watch for in the coming session. (Tulsa World)

State legislature faces numerous challenges in 2024. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers appear positioned to provide more money for education. (NewsOK)

Tulsa-area lawmakers file more than 500 bills for coming session. (Tulsa World)

Coming legislative session includes search for new leadership. (NewsOK)

Senator James Lankford releases bipartisan immigration plan. (KOSU)

Congressman Tom Cole speaks out against a government shutdown. (NewsOK)

Congressman Frank Lucas expresses optimism of a renewed Farm Bill. (NewsOK)

State’s congressional delegation criticizes FAA air traffic training plan. (NewsOK)

State Election Board calls for investigation of ousted OK County election members. (Oklahoma Watch)

A look at Governor Stitt’s state-tribal compacts. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma independent voters feel shut out of Republican election process. (Tulsa World)

OKC realtors move forward with diversity, equity and inclusion policies. (NewsOK)

State regulators shut down wastewater disposal wells after earthquake near Prague. (Tulsa World)

Union Schools diversities advanced math. (Tulsa World)

Another teacher joins in lawsuit over teacher signing bonuses. (NewsOK)

Bird strike linked to medical helicopter crash. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County Commissioner eyes land swap for new jail. (NewsOK)

Researchers are working to understand long COVID in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Midwest and Great Plains face “Brain Drain”. (KOSU)

Tulsa City Councilors are looking at possible pay hikes for municipal workers. (Tulsa World)

Another OKC councilman gets appointed to national transportation and infrastructure group. (NewsOK)

Teas, movies and cowboys mark Black History Month. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma nonprofit takes Black western wear to Paris. (NewsOK)

Greenwood community members criticize urban renewal policies. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma is getting a new wind farm. (NewsOK)

Tonkawa Tribe reclaims a monumental part of its homeland. (NewsOK)

Longtime nonprofit Family & Children Services celebrates new site. (Tulsa World)

Daughter of Johnny Cash talks to Tulsa-area students. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma musician wins first Grammy Award. (KOSU)

The Thunder comes back from its fifth largest deficit in the team’s history in OKC. (NewsOK)