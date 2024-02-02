© 2024 KOSU
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Income tax cut, minimum wage petition & Black History Month

Published February 2, 2024 at 6:23 AM CST
Local headlines for Friday, February 2, 2024

A tax cut bill passed by the State House is likely going nowhere. (KOSU)

Supreme Court hears arguments over a minimum wage state question. (Oklahoma Voice)

State authorities remove two Republicans on the Oklahoma County Election Board. (NewsOK)

Judge finds mental health agency in contempt. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma Health Care Authority shifts Medicaid to managed care. (Tulsa World)

Western Heights principal resigns after threats over drag queen role. (NewsOK)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters shifts tone with Tulsa Public Schools. (KOSU)

Oklahoma communities look at helping residents with opioid settlement. (KOSU)

Tulsa city council visits city’s code citation properties. (Tulsa World)

Public input on Zink Lake on the Arkansas River. (KOSU)

NBC orders new pilot starring Reba McEntire. (Tulsa World)

Historians seek memories from Black communities along the North Canadian River. (NewsOK)

Black History month events set for Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

