Headlines: House passes tax cut, Walters claims “fake news” & Thunder defeats Nuggets

State House passes .25% income tax cut along party lines. (Oklahoma Voice)

State Labor Commissioner opposes governor’s tax cut. (KOSU)

Senate Republicans put forth an education plan for the coming session. (KOSU)

Superintendent Ryan Walters calls teacher bonus reports “fake news” without evidence. (NewsOK)

Superintendent Walters visits Tulsa Public Schools. (Tulsa World)

Congressman Kevin Hern calls for separate bill on Israel support. (Tulsa World)

SoonerCare participants must choose between three medical providers. (Oklahoma Voice)

Officials are investigating a gas fire in the panhandle. (KOSU)

Tulsa plans water testing at Zink Lake in the Arkansas River. (Tulsa World)

OKC amphitheater developer seeks to address noise and traffic concerns. (NewsOK)

Tulsa International Airport plans installations of a new entry sign. (Tulsa World)

Thunder rebounds from two game loss to defeat the visiting Nuggets. (NewsOK)