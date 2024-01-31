Headlines: Another Classwallet lawsuit, Superintendent Ryan Walters & “Outsiders” musical visit

Governor Stitt is leading an effort to re-file a lawsuit against the company Classwallet. (KOSU)

Lawmakers are striking back against Superintendent Walters over new teacher bonus. (NewsOK)

Teacher sues Department of Education over claw back attempt. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Public School Board aligns plans with state goals. (Tulsa World)

Former Superintendent Joy Hofmeister talks about civic engagement. (Tulsa World)

Senator James Lankford faces attack from his own party over border negotiations. (NewsOK)

A Lawmaker seeks return of Ten Commandments to the State Capitol. (Oklahoma Voice)

Civil rights leaders call for Oklahoma County jail to remain downtown. (NewsOK)

OKC declines request for medical waste facility. (NewsOK)

AG Drummond and DOC ask for more time between executions. (Tulsa World)

State reports first pediatric flu death of the season. (Tulsa World)

Stitt approves rules for a housing stability program. (NewsOK)

Oil companies agree to pay $7.4M for cleanup of oil spill in northeast Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Tulsa Community College wins $3.7M for new student research. (Tulsa World)

More schools are getting electric buses. (KOSU)

Cast for “The Outsiders” Broadway musical visit Tulsa. (NewsOK)