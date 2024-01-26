Headlines: Board of Education meeting, OKC homeless count & Gilgeous-Alexander All-Star

Board of Education meeting opens with video address from Right-wing influencer. (Tulsa World)

Superintendent Ryan Walter defends claw back of teacher signing bonuses. (NewsOK)

BOE approves rule requiring approval of gender changes. (Tulsa World)

Mid-Del leader accuses State Superintendent Walters of defaming his district. (NewsOK)

Walters commends Tulsa Public Schools for second consecutive month. (Tulsa World)

School Board sets hearing for former Norman teacher who shared QR code. (NewsOK)

State Income taxes appear unlikely this year. (NewsOK)

Governor says Oklahoma stands with Texas in razor wire dispute. (NewsOK)

Volunteers do annual count of homeless in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)

Adult film star found dead in Moore. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County Commissioners strike Stockyards from potential jail sites. (NewsOK)

State is still dealing with water issues since freezing records last week. (KOSU)

Tulsa mayoral candidates get a chance to talk to voters in town hall. (Tulsa World)

More than 140 grants are moving forward for rural broadband. (Oklahoma Voice)

Tulsa Regional Chamber plans “State of the Tribal Nations” event. (Tulsa World)

Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named all-star starter. (NewsOK)