Headlines: No tax cuts, new Education Secretary & Thunder routs the Spurs

The leader of the state senate says a special session next week won’t result in any tax cuts. (KOSU)

Lawmaker puts forth bill to change governor’s method in compact talks. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt names catholic charter school supporter as new Education Secretary. (Tulsa World)

State Education Department works to claw back teacher signing bonuses. (Oklahoma Watch)

Congressman Lucas gets all clear from doctor after collision with bull. (NewsOK)

Election officials report a record number of registered voters. (KOSU)

Time is running out for new Oklahoma County jail. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma’s rural hospitals are not providing maternity care. (KOSU)

Tulsa’s last holocaust survivor reminds us “words matter”. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa School officials say police are investigating sex video. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa begins looking for potholes. (Tulsa World)

Astronaut talks about the effects of outer space on the body. (Tulsa World)

OU-Tulsa seeks STEM partners for fall launch. (Tulsa World)

OKC Thunder kicks off road trip with win against the San Antonio Spurs. (NewsOK)