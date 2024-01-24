Headlines: Walter hires Libs of TikTok founder, Stitt embraces AI & Thunder beats Trail Blazers

Superintendent Walters hires a national far-right influencer for Oklahoma library group. (KOSU)

Tulsa School’s Superintendent says she’s surprised by a lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

Bill forcing judges to retire at 75 gets pushback. (Oklahoma Voice)

Criminal reform among proposals under consideration in coming legislative session. (Oklahoma Watch)

Governor Stitt says he refuses to consider state pay increases without a tax cut. (Oklahoma Voice)

Governor ties Chickasaw compact to tribal license plate disputes. (NewsOK)

Stitt embraces Artificial Intelligence to tackle worker shortage. (Tulsa World)

Federal regulators blame GRDA on flooding in NE Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Tulsa begins installation of new water meters. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County Assessor looks for fraudster in Zillow scam. (NewsOK)

Hillcrest Medical says some patient data has been compromised after a cyber-attack. (Tulsa World)

Friends and family remember victims of Air Evac crew killed in helicopter crash. (NewsOK)

Longtime Oklahoma County public defender Bob Ravitz dies at the age of 71. (NewsOK)

Tulsa mayoral race kicks off with town hall tomorrow night. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma airports see an uptick in travelers. (KOSU)

National Music Museum showcases its treasures in the Midwest. (KOSU)

Three concerts announced for Cain’s Ballroom centennial. (Tulsa World)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” gets 10 Oscar nominations. (KOSU)

OKC Thunder moves into a tie atop the western conference with win against the Trail Blazers. (NewsOK)