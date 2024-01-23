© 2024 KOSU
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Glossip case to SCOTUS, emergency certified teachers & Bradford Pear ban

Published January 23, 2024 at 6:24 AM CST
Local headlines for Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Supreme Court plans to take up case of death row inmate Richard Glossip. (Oklahoma Voice)

Murder charge dropped against student in fatal Choctaw football game shooting. (NewsOK)

State sets new record in emergency certified teachers. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma is joining 21 other states in blocking foreign-owned land. (KOSU)

Implications of a compact between Governor Stitt and the Chickasaw Tribe remain unclear. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers are applauding compact agreement. (NewsOK)

Officials release names of three people killed in helicopter crash. (NewsOK)

Natural gas industry leaders are calling on reforms. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s neighbors are considering a ban on Bradford Pear trees. (KOSU)

The KOSU Daily
