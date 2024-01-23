Headlines: Glossip case to SCOTUS, emergency certified teachers & Bradford Pear ban

Supreme Court plans to take up case of death row inmate Richard Glossip. (Oklahoma Voice)

Murder charge dropped against student in fatal Choctaw football game shooting. (NewsOK)

State sets new record in emergency certified teachers. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma is joining 21 other states in blocking foreign-owned land. (KOSU)

Implications of a compact between Governor Stitt and the Chickasaw Tribe remain unclear. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers are applauding compact agreement. (NewsOK)

Officials release names of three people killed in helicopter crash. (NewsOK)

Natural gas industry leaders are calling on reforms. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s neighbors are considering a ban on Bradford Pear trees. (KOSU)