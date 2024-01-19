Headlines: Walters travel expenses, bill curtails media & Thunder wins against the Jazz

Report shows travel expenses by State Superintendent Ryan Walters. (The Frontier)

Governor Stitt continues to push for special session despite opposition. (NewsOK)

Republican state senator crafts bill to set limits on the press. (KOSU)

Study shows impact of economic downturn on state. (Tulsa World)

Shawnee homeless citizens are grappling with new ordinance. (KOSU)

Audit shines light on Payne County Sheriff employee. (KOSU)

Appellate court overturns dismissal of charges against Trump protester. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa International Airport sees spike in passengers. (Tulsa World)

Choctaw Nation partners with OSU to fight tickborne illnesses. (KOSU)

Hard Rock plans new resort at Lake Texoma. (NewsOK)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” star talks about impact of Osage Reign of Terror. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma singer Reba McEntire is singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. (Tulsa World)

Thunder returns home to snap two-game losing streak in win against Utah. (NewsOK)