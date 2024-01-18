© 2024 KOSU
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Transgender care challenge, Oklahoma County jail & Choctaw space seeds

Published January 18, 2024 at 6:42 AM CST
Local headlines for Thursday, January 18, 2024

Appellate court hears case challenging Oklahoma’s transgender care law. (Tulsa World)

State Supreme Court hears case calling for tribal exemption to income tax. (KOSU)

Superintendent Ryan Walters asks for dismissal of case from former Norman teacher. (NewsOK)

Lawmaker files bill to extend time before eviction. (NewsOK)

Report recommends reparations for the 1921 Race Massacre. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County approves $202K payment for jail search. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City Council approves operators for crisis centers. (NewsOK)

OKC increases budget for a new stadium. (KOSU)

Oklahoma City Councilman joins League of Cities’ energy panel. (NewsOK)

Tulsa comes to an agreement on golf courses. (Tulsa World)

Osage Nation mourns former Chief John Red Eagle. (Tulsa World)

Choctaw heirloom seeds are returning from the International Space Station in April. (KOSU)

