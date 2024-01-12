Headlines: Cold weather concerns, Chesapeake merger details & Thunder routs Trailblazers
Local headlines for Friday, January 12, 2024
Expected cold snap could test utilities. (NewsOK)
Weather forces Tulsa to postpone Martin Luther King, Jr. parade. (Tulsa World)
AAA provides suggestions for cold temperatures. (NewsOK)
Enrollment period ends Tuesday for federal healthcare. (KOSU)
Tulsa County is seeking poll workers. (Tulsa World)
New Ethics leader ask lawmakers for budget increase similar to 2016. (Tulsa World)
Governor Stitt approves ABLE Commission rules over tastings. (NewsOK)
Legislators file open records lawsuit again DA over Richard Glossip’s case. (Oklahoma Watch)
Ringling Schools faces lawsuit over coach’s alleged harassment. (NewsOK)
Audit find misappropriated funds in town of Coyle. (KOSU)
AG Drummond blames feds for crimes by migrants. (NewsOK)
Chesapeake releases details of its merger with Southwestern Energy. (NewsOK)
OU Health becomes first health system offering fertility preservation option. (KOSU)
Lithium refinery company plans to break ground in Muskogee by June. (Tulsa World)
Casey’s gas chain seeks Chief Pizza & Beer Officer. (NewsOK)
Oklahoma tribes are getting federal money for bison herds. (KOSU)
Osage chief talks about thrill of Lily Gladstone’s Oscar win. (Tulsa World)
Remembering rockabilly guitarist Larry Collins. (KOSU)
OKC Thunder sets franchise record in big win over the Trailblazers. (NewsOK)