Headlines: Cold weather coming, Oklahoma County jail sites & student-athlete transfers

An arctic blast is brining changes to Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters threatens to break with education organizations. (NewsOK)

Walters is asking lawmakers for $60M in new funding. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s five largest tribes decline participation in Governor Stitt’s task force. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County Commissioners hire firm to select a jail site. (NewsOK)

Attorney General Gentner Drummond testifies before Congress. (Tulsa World)

Wildlife Department refuses to release severance agreement for former leader. (Oklahoma Voice)

Tulsa city leaders get a look at a $75M housing plan. (Tulsa World)

A look at the 20-year battle over poultry pollution. (Investigate Midwest)

The National Registry of Historic Places recognizes three Oklahoma sites. (KOSU)

Girl scout cookies are arriving soon. (Tulsa World)

High school sports organization clarifies rule on student-athlete transfers. (Tulsa World)