Headlines: Winter Weather, election results & Thunder games on TV

State prepares for even more winter weather. (NewsOK)

Tulsa sees season’s first snowfall. (Tulsa World)

Weather pushes Martin Luther King, Jr. parade to January 27th. (NewsOK)

OKC overnight shelter options grow amid cold weather. (NewsOK)

Questions arise over a judge in the case against a Catholic charter school. (KOSU)

Election results are coming in after voting across the state. (KOSU)

Courts quietly drop tribal tag citations. (NewsOK)

Attorney General Gentner Drummond is testifying today before Congress. (KOSU)

AG Drummond considers legal action over insulin prices. (KOSU)

Turnpike Board plans challenge against law diluting governor’s power. (NewsOK)

Agency alters investment strategy after fiscal report. (NewsOK)

Edmond Republican lawmaker wants a new state agency on economic expansion. (NewsOK)

Questions are rising over Chesapeake’s OKC campus amid merger talks. (NewsOK)

OCPS plans to sponsor STEAM-based charter school. (NewsOK)

Tulsa International Airport plans new customs facility. (Tulsa World)

U.S. agriculture trade deficit could reach record highs in 2023. (KOSU)

Sooners & Cowboys finish in top 20 for AP college football rankings. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City Thunder fans are getting better chances to see their team. (KOSU)