Headlines: Election Day, state worker raise & Thunder road win
Local headlines for Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Voting today across Oklahoma. (KOSU)
Lawmaker says Corrections headquarters move wasn’t approved. (NewsOK)
Department of Corrections launches body camera pilot program. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma County plans to add more jail site options. (NewsOK)
Judge issues restraining order against Greer Center in Enid. (NewsOK)
Transportation board recommends $60K raise for director for a $245K salary. (Oklahoma Voice)
Top state lawmaker calls for 9% raise for state workers. (Oklahoma Voice)
Career Tech chief asks for a 26% budget increase. (NewsOK)
Feds removes 12 TPS sites from watch list of low-performing schools. (Tulsa World)
Boycott of Governor’s tribal task force is growing. (NewsOK)
Federal bill aims to produce more biofuels. (KOSU)
Dropping gas prices could see an increase soon. (Tulsa World)
Tulsa utility customers see delay in bills because of meter reader shortage. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma State researchers are working on an Oklahoma Hydronet. (KOSU)
Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma names new CEO. (Tulsa World)
OKC’s new animal shelter moves closer to reality. (NewsOK)
College Football HOF includes OU’s Justin Selmon and OSU’s Justin Blackmon. (NewsOK)
Thunder snaps road losing streak with a victory against Washington. (NewsOK)