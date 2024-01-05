© 2024 KOSU
Headlines: Ten Commandments mandate, Precious metals legislation & Killers of the Flower Moon streaming

Published January 5, 2024 at 6:25 AM CST
Local headlines for Friday, January 5, 2024

State Superintendent Ryan Walters defends Ten Commandments in classrooms. (KOSU)

Legislation creates a gold and silver depository for Oklahomans. (Tulsa World)

Governor calls for tax cuts, but revenue estimates vary. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma moves up nine spots nationally for economic competitiveness. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City board considers former Motel 6 as housing for homeless. (NewsOK)

Housing program emergency rules await Governor Stitt’s approval. (Tulsa World)

Judge defers decision on private school case against the Department of Education. (NewsOK)

TPS is still working to comply with the SDE. (KOSU)

Tulsa Public Schools announces midyear leadership changes. (Tulsa World)

Interviews begin on histories of Indian boarding schools. (NewsOK)

Remembering former KOSU News Director Don Hooper. (KOSU)

OSU quarterback Alan Bowman receives seventh year of college football. (Tulsa World)

Killers of the Flower Moon gets a streaming date. (KOSU)

