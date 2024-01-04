Headlines: Summer food program, Oklahoma’s middle class & Thunder snaps win streak

Tribes approve a federal food program declined by Governor Stitt. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma has yet to spend disaster recovery funds from 2019. (NewsOK)

Law enforcement investigates bomb threat hoax at the State Capitol. (Oklahoma Voice)

New OKC mental health hospital is breaking ground in March. (KOSU)

Oklahoma’s middle class is shrinking. (NewsOK)

Panhandle voters to decide on expanding higher education in the area. (KOSU)

Judge rejects coach’s plea deal. (NewsOK)

Two former Sooners face probation for a year. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma receives first electric vehicles from Canoo. (KOSU)

13-year-old Oklahomans might be first person ever to beat Tetris. (KOSU)

Tulsa County is seeking new operating agreements for its golf courses. (Tulsa World)

Marvel’s “Echo” puts spotlight on the culture of Oklahoma’s Choctaw Nation. (NewsOK)

Thunder snaps five-game winning streak in loss to Atlanta. (NewsOK)