© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Summer food program, Oklahoma County jail & Thunder beats Boston

Published January 3, 2024 at 6:16 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Governor opts out of federal summer food program. (NewsOK)

Stitt hires businessman who helped advance Catholic charter school. (Tulsa World)

Legislature recommended to implement per-mile road tax. (Oklahoma Voice)

Lawmaker once again files bill to force classrooms to display Ten Commandments. (NewsOK)

Prisons in Oklahoma are getting massive security upgrades. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma County hires contractor on new jail. (NewsOK)

Grace period for uninsured drivers ends on January 31st. (Tulsa World)

Troubled OKC hotel is getting new life as housing for veterans. (NewsOK)

Tulsa nonprofit provides digital fabrications and tools. (Tulsa World)

The art of "canning" is seeing a comeback. (KOSU)

Thunder defeats the Celtics at the Paycom Center. (NewsOK)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content