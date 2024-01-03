Headlines: Summer food program, Oklahoma County jail & Thunder beats Boston

Governor opts out of federal summer food program. (NewsOK)

Stitt hires businessman who helped advance Catholic charter school. (Tulsa World)

Legislature recommended to implement per-mile road tax. (Oklahoma Voice)

Lawmaker once again files bill to force classrooms to display Ten Commandments. (NewsOK)

Prisons in Oklahoma are getting massive security upgrades. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma County hires contractor on new jail. (NewsOK)

Grace period for uninsured drivers ends on January 31st. (Tulsa World)

Troubled OKC hotel is getting new life as housing for veterans. (NewsOK)

Tulsa nonprofit provides digital fabrications and tools. (Tulsa World)

The art of "canning" is seeing a comeback. (KOSU)

Thunder defeats the Celtics at the Paycom Center. (NewsOK)