Headlines: Minimum wage petition, new teacher bonuses & MAPS4 soccer stadium

Initiative petition to raise the minimum wage heads to the State Supreme Court. (NewsOK)

More than 300K Oklahoman lose health care. (Oklahoma Voice)

Governor and House Speaker seek reductions for corporate income taxes. (NewsOK)

Stitt’s sports betting plan faces legal and tribal scrutiny. (Oklahoma Voice)

Education Department approves 578 for new teacher bonuses. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Schools remains Oklahoma’s largest by enrollment. (Tulsa World)

Edmond wants a bond for two new schools. (NewsOK)

Child advocates seek ban on corporal punishment for disabled kids. (NewsOK)

OKC Community College wants more access to higher education for Hispanics. (NewsOK)

Religion played a big role in Oklahoma in 2023. (NewsOK)

State is distributing free overdose reversal doses. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma returns to pre-pandemic birth/death rate. (Tulsa World)

State files lawsuit over veterans’ facility. (NewsOK)

Afghan students are finding help in the state. (Oklahoma Watch)

New report shines light on foreign-owned land in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Tulsa mayor says the city has exceeded his housing goal. (Tulsa World)

First Canoo vehicles delivered to State of Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Stillwater approves funding for new water pumps. (KOSU)

Edmond turns to federal funds to speed up trail system efforts. (NewsOK)

Deep Fork Trail will provide new scenic journey through OKC. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City officials are looking over data from heat mapping. (NewsOK)

Radiation detector built at OSU heads to the International Space Station. (Tulsa World)

Group pushes to promote towns along Route 66. (NewsOK)

OKC Filmmaker Ranch is seeing growth. (NewsOK)

Entertainment highlights for 2024 in northeast Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

OKC is considering a location for its MAPS4 soccer stadium. (NewsOK)