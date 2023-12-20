Headlines: Ryan Walters subpoena, Winter Storm Uri & New Year’s Eve

State House subpoenas Superintendent Ryan Walters. (Tulsa World)

OU faces criticism for ending a diversity, equity and inclusion program. (KOSU)

Critics decry timing of Shawnee’s ordinance against homeless. (NewsOK)

State’s top prosecutor seeks input on gas prices during Winter Storm Uri. (KOSU)

U.S. Senate approves nomination of Sara Hill for federal judgeship. (KOSU)

Judge formally declares Glynn Simmons innocent. (NewsOK)

Tulsa officials say they still plan to give traffic tickets despite a court finding. (KOSU)

State Democrats again open their primaries to independent voters. (KOSU)

Oklahoma Catholics react to Pope’s decision on same-sex blessings. (Tulsa World)

Panasonic again halts plans to open plant in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma military bases are getting $275M in federal funding. (KOSU)

Hillcrest’s records system is coming back online. (Tulsa World)

USDA awards $24.1M to tribes for Internet access and education. (KOSU)

The debate over National Forests heats up amid climate change. (KOSU)

Tulsa -area New Year’s Eve celebrations. (Tulsa World)