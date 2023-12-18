© 2023 KOSU
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Greenwood National Monument, Shawnee homeless vote & OKC Christmas lights

Published December 18, 2023 at 6:23 AM CST
Local headlines for Monday, December 18, 2023

Congress considers making Greenwood District into a National Memorial. (Oklahoma Voice)

Shawnee ordinance prohibits sleeping outdoors. (NewsOK)

Study shows mental health care in jails is lacking. (Oklahoma Watch)

Agencies use app to encrypt and delete data. (NewsOK)

Attorney General says DAs are not violating laws for collecting fees. (NewsOK)

Federal judge dismisses Tulsa’s challenge over tribal traffic tickets. (KOSU)

Appeals court rejects tribal member’s request to dismiss case. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma watches as court takes up review of abortion pill. (NewsOK)

Legal aid for renters who face eviction is expanding. (NewsOK)

Outside groups spent $2.3M on 2023 elections. (Oklahoma Watch)

Sen. Mullin attacks Rep. Gaetz after stock trading criticism. (NewsOK)

Former House Speaker now works as advocate for justice reform. (NewsOK)

School districts are reporting unusual delay in receiving federal money. (Oklahoma Voice)

Walters blames school officials and predecessor for delay in education funding. (Tulsa World)

Democrats say the state’s education system is failing under Walters. (NewsOK)

Private school tax credit nears limit. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Schools seeks volunteers to tutor kids during break. (Tulsa World)

Department of Education unveils “social justice” complaint against Union. (Tulsa World)

PSO says customers’ bills will drop. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa plans to upgrade its water meter system. (Tulsa World)

Choctaw Nation program preserves traditional heirloom seeds. (Tulsa World)

Ardmore rethinks its future without Michelin Plant. (NewsOK)

Downtown Tulsa church is transforming into a music venue. (Tulsa World)

California developer plans 134 story apartment tower in OKC’s Bricktown. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City plans to tell filmmakers to find new home. (NewsOK)

Details remain vague over new OKC arena. (NewsOK)

Must-see holiday displays across OKC metro area. (NewsOK)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
