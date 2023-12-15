Headlines: Stitt’s DEI ban, Bacone auction cancelled & Ollie Gordon honors

Governor Stitt faces criticism for wanting to remove DEI programs. (NewsOK)

Congressional legislation makes Greenwood a National Monument. (Tulsa World)

Senate Democrats pick new leadership. (Oklahoma Voice)

Regents for Higher Education ask for $322M more from Senate. (NewsOK)

NAACP backs Bacone College after auction cancelled. (Tulsa World)

Oklahomans are trying to navigate the winding down of SoonerCare. (KOSU)

Oklahoma isn’t seeing mystery dog illness. (Tulsa World)

QuikTrip donates $7.8M for homelessness. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Transit moves forward with rebranding. (KOSU)

Crossover Community Center opens this weekend. (Tulsa World)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” garners 12 Critics Choice Award nominations. (Tulsa World)

Paycom Center recognized by country music touring industry. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City is getting ready to build a new arena for the Thunder. (KOSU)

OKC’s minor league baseball team drops the Dodgers nickname. (KOSU)

OSU’s Ollie Gordon earns All-American honors. (Tulsa World)