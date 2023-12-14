Headlines: DEI crack down, Superintendent Ebony Johnson & Sooners’ SEC schedule

Governor Stitt attacks diversity, equity and inclusion programs at colleges. (Tulsa World)

Stitt and Tulsa Mayor Bynum weigh in on TPS Superintendent Ebony Johnson. (Tulsa World)

OSSM allows two teachers under investigation to retire. (Oklahoma Watch)

Oklahoma City officials celebrate Thunder arena win. (NewsOK)

Voter turnout for arena election ended up at fewer than 16%. (NewsOK)

Tulsa officials tour a new public safety center. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County Commissioners scramble for new jail location. (NewsOK)

State awards $22M to American Airlines. (KOSU)

Oklahoma Conservation Commission starts new soil health program. (KOSU)

A new OKC exhibit shines light on legal history of Osage murders. (KOSU)

SEC releases schedule for the 2024 University of Oklahoma football games. (Tulsa World)